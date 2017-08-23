Reds' Homer Bailey: Removed with apparent injury
Bailey exited Tuesday's game against the Cubs after three innings with an apparent injury, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bailey allowed just one hit through his first three innings pitched before being removed from the game prior to the fourth. The reason for his removal has not been announced, but it appeared that the veteran hurler may have injured his leg while running out an infield single in the bottom of the second inning.
