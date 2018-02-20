Reds' Homer Bailey: Reports to camp healthy

Bailey enters spring training healthy and looks to rebound in 2018, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Bailey will be one of Cincinnati's top pitchers within the rotation this season, provided he stays healthy. He had a down year in 2017 after undergoing surgery during spring training and ended up finishing with a 6.43 ERA through 18 starts. The 31-year-old right-hander has struggled to stay healthy since signing a huge $105 million contract, but comes into spring training healthy and hopes to right the ship in 2018.