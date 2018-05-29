Reds' Homer Bailey: Rotation spot in jeopardy
Bailey's rotation spot could be in jeopardy, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. With Anthony DeSclafani due back from the DL soon following one more rehab outing, Bailey could be the one moved out of the rotation to make room. "We're going to have to really map that out, what we're going to do in the next week, 10 days, because not only that, we have a lot of off-days. We don't really have to have five starters during that time," interim manager Jim Riggleman said.
There's not really any statistical evidence to keep Bailey in there. He has a league-worst (among qualified starters) 6.68 ERA, has allowed more hits (81) than anyone in baseball, and has been worse than his overall numbers recently. The cost of his contract is sunk already - there's no real need to keep rolling him out there to make matters worse.
