Play

Reds' Homer Bailey: Set for bullpen session Friday

Bailey (shoulder) was able to throw and participate in fielding drills prior to Thursday's game, and will throw a side bullpen session Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Bailey exited Tuesday's game as a precaution with right shoulder irritation following three scoreless innings. If all goes well during his bullpen session Friday, there's a good chance the right-hander will be able to go for Sunday's projected start against Pittsburgh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast