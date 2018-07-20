Reds' Homer Bailey: Set to start Tuesday

Bailey (knee) will return from the disabled list and start Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bailey was placed on the disabled list with knee inflammation in early June -- shortly after showing reluctance on shifting to a role in the bullpen -- but is now slated to rejoin the Reds' starting rotation Tuesday. The veteran right-hander had a 6.68 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 38:24 K:BB in 12 starts for Cincinnati prior to landing on the disabled list.