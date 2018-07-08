Reds' Homer Bailey: Slated for relief appearance on rehab assignment

Bailey (knee) will pitch in relief Sunday night for Triple-A Louisville on his rehab assignment, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Bailey will attempt to pitch two innings. The Reds don't want to move Bailey back into their rotation, but previously, he had balked at pitching in relief. This is a step toward changing that stance.

