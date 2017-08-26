Reds' Homer Bailey: Start pushed back to Wednesday
Bailey (shoulder) will have his next start pushed back to Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The Reds will call up prospect Tyler Mahle to start Sunday, Bailey's previously scheduled start day. This will allow Bailey to take a few extra days to rest his shoulder after he was forced to leave with irritation in the joint during his previous start Tuesday against the Cubs.
