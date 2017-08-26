Play

Reds' Homer Bailey: Start pushed back to Wednesday

Bailey (shoulder) will have his next start pushed back to Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds will call up prospect Tyler Mahle to start Sunday, Bailey's previously scheduled start day. This will allow Bailey to take a few extra days to rest his shoulder after he was forced to leave with irritation in the joint during his previous start Tuesday against the Cubs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast