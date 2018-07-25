Reds' Homer Bailey: Strikes out eight in no-decision

Bailey (knee) tossed 6.2 innings of two-run ball in a no-decision Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, Bailey was sharp in his return. He delivered his first quality start since April 15 while recording a season high in strikeouts. The veteran scattered baserunners throughout the evening, allowing a run-scoring single to Jose Martinez in the fourth inning and an RBI double to Yairo Munoz in the seventh. While this was a tremendous outing for Bailey, he'll still carry an unsightly 6.29 ERA into his next scheduled start and remains a risky fantasy play even in seemingly friendly matchups.