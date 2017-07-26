Reds' Homer Bailey: Struggles continue against Yankees

Bailey gave up seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits and one walk while striking out zero in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

It's hard to have a worse fantasy line than Bailey put forth, as he torpedoed ratios without providing a single strikeout. He now has an 8.37 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 33.1 innings, and it's hard to make a case for him being useful in any format at the moment.

