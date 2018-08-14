Reds' Homer Bailey: Surrenders 10 hits vs. Indians
Bailey (1-10) allowed five runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings as he took the loss Monday against Cleveland.
Bailey gave up two runs through the first five frames, but he fell apart in the sixth inning, as the Indians would plate seven runs (three attributed to Bailey). The 32-year-old continues to struggle in 2018, owning a 6.33 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with 59 strikeouts over 85.1 innings. Bailey's next start lines up for Sunday versus San Francisco.
