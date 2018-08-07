Reds' Homer Bailey: Surrenders 11 hits vs. Mets

Bailey (1-9) allowed five runs on 11 hits while striking out two across 3.1 innings Monday as he took the loss against New York.

Bailey gave up three runs in the first inning, followed by two more in the fourth before being yanked with 71 pitches. Despite tossing back-to-back quality outings heading into Monday's outing (four runs over 14.2 innings), Bailey has struggled through 15 starts in 2018. He owns a 6.19 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with 54 strikeouts across 80 frames.