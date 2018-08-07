Reds' Homer Bailey: Surrenders 11 hits vs. Mets
Bailey (1-9) allowed five runs on 11 hits while striking out two across 3.1 innings Monday as he took the loss against New York.
Bailey gave up three runs in the first inning, followed by two more in the fourth before being yanked with 71 pitches. Despite tossing back-to-back quality outings heading into Monday's outing (four runs over 14.2 innings), Bailey has struggled through 15 starts in 2018. He owns a 6.19 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with 54 strikeouts across 80 frames.
More News
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Takes tough-luck loss in Detroit•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Activated ahead of start•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: To continue rehab as starter•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Two scoreless relief innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...