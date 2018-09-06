Reds' Homer Bailey: Takes 14th loss
Bailey (1-14) took the loss Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk across five innings. He struck out four.
Bailey was spotted a one-run lead in the first inning, but he allowed the Pirates to tie the game in the second inning before conceding the lead in the third. The veteran right-hander has now lost seven of his eight second-half starts -- including seven straight -- posting a 5.28 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 44.1 innings over that stretch. He'll look to turn things around in his next scheduled start, which will come at home against the Dodgers.
