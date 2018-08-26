Reds' Homer Bailey: Takes fifth straight loss
Bailey (1-12) threw five innings in a losing effort Sunday, yielding six runs (three earned) on eight hits in the 9-0 loss to the Cubs. He struck out two batters and allowed a home run.
Things got out of hand early on for the Reds in this one, as Bailey coughed up three runs in the first inning. David Bote later took him deep with a two-run shot. Since he returned from the disabled list in late July, the 32-year-old has lowered his season ERA from 6.68 to 6.17 with an 0-5 record. Things won't get any easier for Bailey with his next outing coming against the red-hot Cardinals on Saturday.
