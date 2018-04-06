Reds' Homer Bailey: Takes loss against Pirates

Bailey (0-2) gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits, walking three and striking out two over 4.2 innings in Cincinnati's 5-2 defeat to the Pirates on Thursday.

After shutting down the Nationals to the tune of one earned run in six innings in his first start of the season, Bailey labored against the Pirates with the four earned runs shooting his ERA up to 4.22. Bailey has thrown just 125.1 innings over the past three seasons and he's averaged a 6.21 ERA over that time, suggesting that Thursday's showing is probably more representative of his skills at this point than the solid first outing.