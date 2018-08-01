Reds' Homer Bailey: Takes tough-luck loss in Detroit

Bailey (1-8) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over eight innings in a loss to the Tigers on Tuesday.

Bailey was good once again in his second start back from the disabled list, but Matt Boyd was even better on the other side and thus Bailey remains with just one win in 14 turns this season. He has allowed only four runs on eight hits in 14.2 innings over his last two starts, but Bailey's track record makes him tough to recommend, even with a matchup against the lowly Mets on tap. Bailey hasn't posted an ERA below 5.50 since 2014 and two good starts isn't enough of a sample to change baseline expectations.