Reds' Homer Bailey: To continue rehab as starter
General manager Nick Krall said Wednesday that Bailey (knee) will work as a starter for the remainder of his rehabilitation assignment after exploring the option of bringing him back into the fold as a reliever, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic, Krall added that Bailey will start for Triple-A Louisville on Friday, and is expected to make one more start before potentially returning to the Reds rotation. Bailey has appeared in a total of five rehab outings to this point, including a two-inning relief appearance Sunday.
