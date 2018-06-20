Reds' Homer Bailey: To start Saturday at Triple-A

Bailey (knee) will throw a bullpen session Thursday and then start for Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

His balky knee briefly put his rehab at Triple-A on hold last week, but apparently he is ready to ramp things back up. Bailey should be considered an unreliable option in any big-league role until he proves otherwise, and it seems like he is being stretched back out to rejoin the Reds' rotation in the coming weeks.