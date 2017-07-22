Reds' Homer Bailey: Tosses quality start in losing effort Friday
Bailey (2-4) allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to take the loss Friday against the Marlins.
Bailey gave up both runs in the first inning, but was able to keep the Marlins off the scoreboard over each of the next five frames, but was unable to get much offensive support. Although he has a ridiculous 8.56 ERA, he's held opponents to two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts, and although he has clear downside, it appears as if he's turned a corner, making him a player who fantasy managers could consider using in lineups. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Yankees.
