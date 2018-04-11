Reds' Homer Bailey: Turns in strong effort against Phillies
Bailey allowed one run on two hits while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Tuesday. He did not issue a walk.
The right-hander took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and exceeded his strikeout total from his first two starts combined. Bailey now has a 3.24 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 16.2 innings this season, but we've seen the downside the past few years and walks were an issue in his first two starts. It's good to see he's healthy, but nothing has really changed with his overall profile. Chasing these results is not recommended.
More News
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Takes loss against Pirates•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Looks good in losing effort Friday•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Thursday's scheduled start postponed•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Likely Opening Day Starter•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: First inning woes continue•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...