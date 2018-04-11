Reds' Homer Bailey: Turns in strong effort against Phillies

Bailey allowed one run on two hits while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Tuesday. He did not issue a walk.

The right-hander took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and exceeded his strikeout total from his first two starts combined. Bailey now has a 3.24 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 16.2 innings this season, but we've seen the downside the past few years and walks were an issue in his first two starts. It's good to see he's healthy, but nothing has really changed with his overall profile. Chasing these results is not recommended.