Reds' Homer Bailey: Two scoreless relief innings
Bailey (knee) threw two scoreless innings in relief on Sunday, allowing a hit and two walks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The Reds haven't yet committed to moving Bailey to relief, but that's their preference ad his work as a starter on his rehab assignment hasn't gone well. "Right now, he's out on a rehab and getting healthy," Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams said. "We just talked to him about at least exploring the option of seeing how he pitches out of the 'pen, and how he responds to it. It's obviously a much different routine than he's been through his entire career. We also have the extended injury history that makes it complicated. It's not a transition that can be taken for granted. We're going to see how he responds to it."
More News
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Slated for relief appearance on rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Completes fourth rehab start•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: To start Saturday at Triple-A•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Knee still presenting issues•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Begins rehab assignment Monday•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Nearing rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart