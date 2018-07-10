Reds' Homer Bailey: Two scoreless relief innings

Bailey (knee) threw two scoreless innings in relief on Sunday, allowing a hit and two walks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds haven't yet committed to moving Bailey to relief, but that's their preference ad his work as a starter on his rehab assignment hasn't gone well. "Right now, he's out on a rehab and getting healthy," Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams said. "We just talked to him about at least exploring the option of seeing how he pitches out of the 'pen, and how he responds to it. It's obviously a much different routine than he's been through his entire career. We also have the extended injury history that makes it complicated. It's not a transition that can be taken for granted. We're going to see how he responds to it."