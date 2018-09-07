Reds' Homer Bailey: Unlikely to pitch out of pen

Bailey is unlikely to pitch out of the bullpen despite being bumped from the rotation Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bailey's 6.09 ERA saw him deservedly lose his job as a starter, but if the Reds don't plan on using him as a reliever then it appears they don't plan on using him at all. He reportedly remains an option to start if needed later in the month, but with expanded September rosters and several former starters in the bullpen, it's difficult to envision such a need arising.