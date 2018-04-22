Reds' Homer Bailey: Whiffs four in no-decision
Bailey navigated 5.2 innings Saturday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks. He also struck out four, but did not factor into the decision.
The right-hander worked with runners on base all afternoon, though he only allowed runs on a pair of home runs by Paul DeJong and Dexter Fowler. He largely stayed in the zone (63 of 96 pitches for strikes), though he's already allowed four homers on the season, so perhaps he's getting a bit too much of the plate when he pitches. Bailey will look to get in the win column in his next start Thursday against the Braves.
