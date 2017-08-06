Reds' Homer Bailey: Yields 10 earned runs in loss to Cardinals
Bailey (3-6) allowed 10 runs on 10 hits and four walks across 3.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He struck out three.
After a four-run second inning, Bailey was chased from the game with six additional tallies on four hits and two walks with just one out in the fourth. He threw first-pitch strikes to just 13 of 23 batters and recorded just one groundball out in this miserable appearance. Bailey has now alternated quality starts with disastrous ones over his last six, with his ERA rising to a disconcerting 8.86 during that span. He will next take the ball Friday against the Brewers.
More News
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Struggles continue against Yankees•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Tosses quality start in losing effort Friday•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Gets rocked Sunday•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Holds D-backs to one run through 6.2•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Turns in solid performance at Coors Field•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Struggling mightily through first two starts•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...