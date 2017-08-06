Reds' Homer Bailey: Yields 10 earned runs in loss to Cardinals

Bailey (3-6) allowed 10 runs on 10 hits and four walks across 3.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He struck out three.

After a four-run second inning, Bailey was chased from the game with six additional tallies on four hits and two walks with just one out in the fourth. He threw first-pitch strikes to just 13 of 23 batters and recorded just one groundball out in this miserable appearance. Bailey has now alternated quality starts with disastrous ones over his last six, with his ERA rising to a disconcerting 8.86 during that span. He will next take the ball Friday against the Brewers.