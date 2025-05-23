The Reds activated Greene (groin) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Greene will make his return to the Cincinnati rotation with a start Friday against the Cubs after missing the past two-plus weeks with a Grade 1 right groin strain. The right-hander is skipping a rehab assignment, so his workload Friday might be relatively limited.
