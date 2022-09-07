Greene (shoulder) will continue his rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Greene has covered two frames in each of his first two rehab starts with Louisville, and he'll take the mound again for the Bats this weekend. The 23-year-old is expected to rejoin Cincinnati's starting rotation late next week following Sunday's outing.
