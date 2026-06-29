Reds' Hunter Greene: Dazzles in 82-pitch rehab start

Greene (elbow) struck out four and allowed one hit and no walks over 6.1 scoreless innings Sunday in a rehab start with Triple-A Louisville.

In what was likely the third and final start of his rehab assignment, Greene answered any questions about his readiness to join the big-league rotation. During Sunday's outing, the 26-year-old righty averaged 98.8 mph with his four-seam fastball -- just under a tick below his average with the Reds from the 2025 season -- and racked up 12 swinging strikes on 82 pitches (54 strikes). Assuming he checks out fine following his next bullpen session, Greene will likely come off the 60-day injured list to make his 2026 Reds debut during this weekend's series with the Orioles in Cincinnati. Greene was placed on the shelf coming out of spring training after he underwent arthroscopic surgery March 11 to remove bone chips from his right elbow.