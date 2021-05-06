Greene won his first start in a real game in 1,014 days on Wednesday, allowing one run over five innings at Double-A Chattanooga. He struck out eight while giving up three hits and no walks. Thirty seven of his 43 fastballs were clocked at 100 mph or higher, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

It wasn't just that the velocity was there, though that was pretty impressive in its own right. But his placement of the fastball was better, and he got three strikeouts looking on his slider. The latter aspect of his start is critical - for his fastball to be effective, he needs to make his slider a credible threat to opposing hitters.