Greene (4-12) earned the win over Miami on Monday, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out eight batters over six scoreless innings.

Greene has shown flashes of brilliance at times this season, and his talent was on full display in his dominance of the Marlins on Monday. The rookie allowed only one hit -- a third-inning single -- though he also plunked two batters. Despite his 5.26 ERA on the campaign, Greene has shown that he can have this type of performance on other occasions; in fact, this was his third start of at least six innings and one hit or fewer this season. Greene's win total and ratios haven't been great in his first major-league campaign, but he ranks 10th in the league with 127 strikeouts over 102.2 innings.