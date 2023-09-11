Greene (4-6) had his way with the Cardinals on Sunday, earning the win while allowing an unearned run on one hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

Greene's lone hit allowed on the day was an RBI-single from Andrew Knizner in the fourth. The 23-year-old has now allowed just two unearned runs on four hits and five walks while recording 15 punchouts over his last 11.1 innings after surrendering 14 runs (13 earned) in his first two starts back from the injured list. Greene seems poised for a strong run to close out the season will look to continue his dominant effort in a road matchup with the Mets his next time out.