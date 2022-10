Greene (5-13) allowed two hits and a walk over six shutout frames Monday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Cubs.

Greene fired 65 of 90 pitches for strikes and forced 14 whiffs in the strong outing. The hard-throwing righty finished his 2022 rookie season on an absolute tear; he registered a 1.02 ERA with a 51:7 K:BB over his final six starts dating back to July 26. However, it was a rookie campaign filled with ups and downs as he recorded a 4.44 ERA through 125.2 total innings.