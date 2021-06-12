Greene won a pitcher's duel for Double-A Chattanooga with Pensacola's Max Meyer on Friday night, throwing six shutout innings while striking out nine, Nick Trujillo of MLB.com reports.

Greene remains on fire for Chattanooga. He has at least seven strikeouts in every start and hasn't allowed more than three runs in any given start. He walked four batters Friday night, which is about the only blemish on his record this year, but even then his 3.07 BB/9 are accompanied by an elevated strikeout rate.