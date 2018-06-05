Greene picked up his first professional win Sunday for Low-A Dayton, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports. He gave up one earned run over five innings, striking out eight.

Greene struggled initially for Dayton, and that's reflected in his 6.32 ERA. However, his velocity hasn't diminished and that has translated into a high strikeout rate - 44 against 15 walks in 31.2 innings. As always, age-to-level (Greene is 18) is important to remember when assessing his performance.