Greene (2-6) earned the win Thursday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out six.

Greene gave up a two-run double to Frank Schwindel in the top of the first and a solo home run to Nico Hoerner in the second. However, he was able to settle down and tossed two scoreless innings before giving up back-to-back homers to Willson Contreras and Ian Happ to leadoff the fifth. Regardless, the right-hander was still able to get through the fifth and earned the win thanks to an eight-run outburst from the Reds in the third. The rookie has registered at least six strikeouts in eight of his first nine career starts.