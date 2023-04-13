Greene allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks over six innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Wednesday. He struck out 10 batters.

Greene went toe-to-toe with opposing hurler and fellow rising star Spencer Strider on Wednesday, racking up 10 strikeouts and 21 swinging strikes to Strider's nine and 22. Greene was able to go six frames to pick up his first quality start of the season, but he was kept out of the win column as Atlanta pulled out the victory in the ninth inning. This was the 23-year-old's best start of the campaign thus far, as he pitched past the fifth inning for the first time and notched a season-high strikeout total. This was also the first time in 2023 that Greene didn't issue any free passes -- he walked three batters in each of his first two outings.