Greene did not factor in the decision against Oakland on Saturday. He pitched five innings, allowing two unearned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 10 batters.

Greene was dinged for two runs in the second inning, though both were unearned since the frame began with a Nick Senzel error. Aside from that, the 22-year-old was impressive, recording his second double-digit strikeout effort this season and racking up a whopping 24 swings-and-misses. Greene was prevented from going deeper into the contest because he needed 112 pitches to get through five frames, costing him a chance at his third quality start in his past four outings. Nonetheless, he's looking every bit like one of the best young hurlers in the game this season, registering a 2.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB across 28 innings.