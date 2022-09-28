Greene allowed an unearned run on four hits, three walks and two hit batsmen while striking out 10 in six innings in a 4-1 loss Tuesday in Pittsburgh. He did not factor into the decision.

Despite allowing nine baserunners, Greene managed to limit the Pirates to one unearned run. In the fifth, he loaded the bases with no outs but got out of the inning unscathed. It was his second double-digit strikeout performance of the season with both coming in his last three starts. Since returning from a shoulder injury Sept. 17, he's posted a 1.06 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB in 17 innings. His final start of the season will likely be early next week against the Cubs.