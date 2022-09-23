Greene (4-13) took the loss Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over five innings against Milwaukee. He struck out eight.

Greene looked solid in his second start since returning from his shoulder injury outside of the two-run shot he surrendered to Kolten Wong in the second inning. After walking Andrew McCutchen in the very next at-bat, Greene struck out the side, all swinging, to end the second. He produced 21 swinging strikes and has now recorded 19 strikeouts to just three walks over 11 innings since returning from the injured list.