Greene took a no-decision Monday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on five hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.

That's now six consecutive outings of at least five innings for Greene, who also has three quality starts during that stretch. The hard-throwing right-hander generated 15 swinging strikes Monday, and it was already the ninth time in 15 appearances this year that Greene tallied at least seven strikeouts. Greene has an outstanding 2.70 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 101:17 K:BB across 83.1 frames, and he's next scheduled for a daunting test this weekend against a Mets team with a robust .867 OPS since the beginning of August.