Greene (1-4) took the loss after allowing eight runs on nine hits and one walk across 2.2 innings during Thursday's 10-5 loss to the Brewers. He struck out seven.

Greene allowed five home runs, including back-to-back to start the game, but he did strike out seven of the eight batters he faced. This is beginning to be a trend for the 22-year-old out right-hander, who has allowed 10 home runs through his first five major league starts. Greene's upside is evident in his strikeout numbers (29 through 20.2 innings), but the youngster will have to find a way to keep the ball from flying over the fence.