Greene (3-12) took the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on nine hits and a walk over 6.1 innings as the Reds fell 2-1 to the Marlins. He struck out six.

The rookie right-hander turned in one of his better efforts of the season when it came to his control, firing 72 of 105 pitches for strikes, but aside from a Mike Moustakas solo shot Greene got no help from the Cincinnati offense. The quality start was his fifth of the season in 19 trips to the mound, and the 22-year-old will take an erratic 5.59 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 119:41 K:BB through 96.2 innings into his next outing.