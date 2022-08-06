Greene, who is on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, will have tests done in Cincinnati and is without a timetable to return, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

According to manager David Bell, this is something Greene has felt from time to time this season and he felt it more in his most recent start. The team thought he would be able to pitch through it until Friday's bullpen session, when he felt it a bit more than normal. Greene says it's just arm fatigue and he wants to be cautious with it, although he acknowledged he is unsure when he will be able to return to action. The 23-year-old righty is up to 102.2 innings on the year after throwing 106.1 innings in 2021.