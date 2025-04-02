Greene (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers after giving up one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander pounded the zone as he threw 74 of 94 pitches for strikes and generated 22 whiffs, but an RBI double by Josh Smith during the fourth inning was enough to saddle Greene with the loss since the Reds were blanked for a second straight game. The 25-year-old is off to a strong start in 2025 through two outings with just three runs allowed and a 16:2 K:BB across 12 innings, though he's still searching for his first victory.