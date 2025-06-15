Greene (groin/back) will head to Goodyear (Ariz.) for rehab and treatment, MLB.com reports.

A recent MRI confirmed Greene has a Grade 1 groin strain, and the right-hander was given an epidural for the back. Grade 1 is the mildest of the groin strains, which might indicate a minimum stay on the 15-day injured list, but the back causes an undetermined recovery time. He's eligible to return June 27, but his return could push out to early July.