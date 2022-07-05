Greene (3-10) took the loss Monday as the Reds fell 7-4 to the Mets, coughing up six runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

The rookie flamethrower has been finding the plate more often lately, but his command lags behind his control and he got taken deep by Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor -- the third time in his last four starts Greene has served up multiple homers. The 22-year-old hasn't walked more than two batters in any of his last seven outings, posting an impressive 42:9 K:BB through 35 innings over that stretch, but that comes with a 6.17 ERA and 1.8 HR/9.