Greene's first three pitches in Tuesday's spring training game against the Angels hit 101, 102 and 103 mph respectively, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. It was Greene's first game action since 2018. "His fastball is elite," catcher Tucker Barnhart underscored. "If you look in the baseball dictionary, and 'easy cheese' was in there, it would be like a picture or video of him. It's incredible how hard he throws."

While the 'easy velocity' was impressive, Greene struggled to get outs, albeit against major league hitters. He allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk, striking out one.