Reds' Hunter Greene: Hopes to begin throwing in December
Greene (elbow) said that his arm feels "fine" and that he is hopeful to resume throwing in December or January, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Greene has been rehabbing in Arizona for the past two months after suffering a sprained UCL in his right elbow in late July. Though this sort of injury typically requires the dreaded Tommy John procedure, Greene elected to go the non-surgical route since he didn't feel any sort of pop in the elbow when the ligament tore. A better sense of his timetable should come into focus once he's able to resume throwing.
