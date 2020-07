Greene (elbow) was added to the Reds' 60-player roster pool Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

One of the organization's top prospects, Greene wasn't included in the team's initial 60-man group, but he'll report to the alternate training site with summer camp reaching its conclusion. The 20-year-old is working his way back from Tommy John surgery in April 2019, so the structured team workouts should be a major benefit given the cancellation of the minor-league season.