Green (1-2) was charged with the loss Friday versus the Cardinals after giving up three runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

The 22-year-old wasn't his usual self as his fastball sat around 95 mph rather than the usual triple digits, but it was apparently just an off night and there's no concern for injury, per Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer. The rookie flamethrower threw only 36 of his 66 pitches for strikes and generated just three swinging strikes. The Cardinals didn't muster any extra-base hits off him, but four walks, four singles and a hit batter provided plenty of scoring opportunities. Greene lines up for a tough matchup with the Padres next week and will look to get back on track after two straight losses.