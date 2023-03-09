Greene will start Cincinnati's Opening Day game versus the Pirates on March 30, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Greene will lead Cincinnati's trio of promising young starts - himself, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft - into what will likely be another tough season for the Reds. The right-hander threw four scoreless innings in Thursday's Spring Training action and has a 5.40 ERA through three spring appearances. He figures to start at least a couple more games between now and Opening Day.