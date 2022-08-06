Greene will undergo additional tests on his left shoulder, but he is not expected to require surgery, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

While the full extent of the issue remains unclear even after one MRI, the belief is that the shoulder is structurally sound. There is no timetable for his return, and the Reds have every incentive to be cautious with the 23-year-old, but it sounds like a return for Greene this season is still on the table.